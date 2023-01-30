Denton Gets Blast of Winter

A winter storm brought thunder, lightning and sleet to Denton on Monday.

The University of North Texas closed as a precaution before the bulk of the bad weather moved across the area.

"It looks good, but it doesn't feel good," UNT student Max Santana said. "I'm not a fan of the snow," UNT student Mak Martin said. "I'm thinking it's the same as Texas always has been; bipolar."

At the Denton Courthouse Square, cars slid, and some even got stuck on the sleet covering the road. One struggling driver got a hand from a passer-by as he pushed the car up a slight incline to get going again.

Several businesses put up signs letting customers know they would be closing early.

"Because of the sleet and the snow; whatever is getting ready to come at us," Jupiter House Manager Kimberly Almeida said. "It hit very quickly...I went to the story and I came back and it was white all over the place!"

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for North Texas, including Dallas and Fort Worth, until noon on Wednesday.

FLIGHT CANCELLATIONS IN TEXAS

Weather delays have led to the cancellation or delays of hundreds of flights out of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field Airport.

SCHOOL CLOSINGS IN DFW

Dozens of North Texas school districts are closed Monday as a Winter Storm Warning was issued for North Texas. Other school districts have canceled after-school activities.

