A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Thursday for a large part of North Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area. Fog will reduce the visibility below a quarter of a mile in some places, so remember to use your low beam headlights.

The fog and low clouds will gradually decrease by Thursday afternoon, and allow for a return of some sunshine.

Temperatures will remain rather cool Thursday, with a bit of a warming trend for Friday through the weekend.