Delta Strengthening Rapidly; Now a Hurricane

Rapidly strengthening Delta is now a hurricane approaching the southern Gulf of Mexico. The storm will continue to increase in intensity as it moves north.

NBC 5 Weather

The path of the storm will be through the Gulf of Mexico, strengthening to a Category 3 storm by Wednesday. It will likely impact coastal areas in the northern Gulf of Mexico on Friday.

Tentative landfall could be in southern Louisiana as a Category 2 hurricane. If that path holds true, it would remain east of Texas. However, there are still several days where the path can change.

NBC 5 Weather

The storm is the earliest 25th named storm on record to form in the Atlantic basin. If Delta indeed makes landfall in the United States, it would be the 10th tropical cyclone to do so in 2020. That would break the record of nine landfalling storms in 1916.