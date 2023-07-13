DART reduces light rail speed due to extreme heat

DART says they're slowing down light rail service Thursday due to high heat.

Extreme heat is bad for tracks. As they heat up, tracks can expand, bend, flex, or buckle. Heat can also create issues with the train's overhead wiring.

DART said light rail passengers should expect delays of 10-15 minutes due to the slowdown.

"We encourage riders to allow extra travel time to make connections," DART said in a statement Thursday.



DART will continue to monitor the weather conditions across the North Texas area for the safety of our passengers and employees and to determine if future speed restrictions will be necessary.

Riders can stay informed about service changes by registering for DART Alerts at www.dart.org, or by contacting DART Customer Information at 214-979-1111.