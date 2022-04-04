Damage Reported in Tornado-Warned Storm in Johnson County

If you haven't already, download our app now so that you'll receive timely storm alerts and notifications (phones/tablets) of live weather updates as storms move into the Metroplex. Click here to get the NBC 5 app for your phone, tablet, or television.

Severe thunderstorms pushed through the Metroplex Monday night, spawning at least one observed tornado and drenching other areas in several inches of rain and pounding hail while cutting power to nearly 20,000 customers.

Damage reports received by the National Weather Service included damaged buildings and trees, downed power lines and an overturned tractor-trailer.

Some homes were reportedly damaged in Johnson County where a tornado was spotted just before 11 p.m. near Alvarado heading toward Lillian. The circulation continued pushing east toward downtown Midlothian before transitioning to a straight-line wind threat.

Details about the tornado will likely be confirmed by NWS survey crews on Tuesday. The areas being examined by survey teams include:

Collin County near Celina and Blue Ridge.

Johnson County near Joshua into Ellis County near Midlothian.

Kaufman County near Kemp into Van Zandt County northeast of Mabank.

As of midnight Tuesday, there have been no reported injuries.

WHAT TO EXPECT AFTER THE STORMS

Behind the storms, the air will be drier and temperatures will soar into the upper 80s on Tuesday.

A cold front will swing through the area Tuesday night. It will cool us back down into the 60s and 70s for the rest of the week.

