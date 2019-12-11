Dallasnews.com

Could Climate Change Lead to More Extreme Hailstorms in Dallas-Fort Worth?

In an annual report, experts say it’s tricky to forecast years out, but warmer temps often mean more severe weather

From tornadoes to blizzards, when extreme weather happens it’s easy to wonder if climate change is to blame.

Scientists often say it’s difficult to say whether one specific storm was the result of climate change, but as researchers gather more data, it’s also becoming easier to observe trends.

The Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society on Monday published an annual report that looks at weather observations from the previous year and model simulations to see if climate change could have played a role in extreme weather events.

