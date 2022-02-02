CoServ Preps Collin, Denton County Customers for Winter Storm

CoServ, an electric provider serving large parts of Collin and Denton counties, is preparing for the winter storm that is expected to hit North Texas Wednesday night.

The company said in a statement that it has winterized its fleet and purchased energy on the market ahead of time to help beat the sharp rise in prices that could result from demand increases. It has also conducted training on operations and safety for crews.

“CoServ stays prepared for any possible weather conditions that could cause interruptions for our members and customers. Winter weather is no exception,” a spokesperson said in the statement. “These steps are part of our plans to ensure safe and reliable service for our members and customers.”

For the upcoming weather at the end of this week, CoServ said it has purchased extra fuel to help keep fleet trucks moving. They also have additional dedicated lineman, gas technicians, and resources on standby for service needs.

“In addition, our local Customer Care agents are available to answer any questions by email, chat, or phone. We are continually monitoring the weather and are prepared to respond accordingly. Safety and reliability are our top priorities,” it said.

If you see overgrown vegetation near powerlines or transformers, please contact CoServ to safely remove any potential hazards.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

The provider is also recommending that residents get a storm kit ready, with flashlights, extra batteries, bottled water, and first aid. When using a portable generator, be sure you are familiar with how to operate it and that you have a well-ventilated area to place it.

If they’re not already on the CoServ App or registered for SmartHub, residents are advised to do so now in order to receive notifications and easily report any outages.

Tips on what to do if the power goes off