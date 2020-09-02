fall weather

Cooler-Than-Normal Temperature Trend to Continue

The first few weeks of September could see below-normal temperatures

By Samantha Davies

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms have brought flooding and high winds to North Texas. Meanwhile, the extensive cloud cover and rain have also brought a refreshing drop in temperatures.

Over the past weekend, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport recorded a record high Saturday of 106 degrees. Four days later the high temperatures will reach the low 80s.

The normal high temperature for the start of September is 93 degrees. For the rest of the week, highs will be below-normal. This cooler-than-normal trend looks to continue. The Climate Prediction Center’s long-range forecast calls for North Texas to see below-normal temperatures. This forecast is valid through Sept. 16.

Source: NOAA

Next week could really feel like fall in North Texas as our first fall-like cold front is forecast to sweep through mid-week.

NBC 5 Weather Expert Forecast

A cold front next Wednesday will bring additional rain chances and some of the coolest weather we have seen in a while. Highs next Wednesday will be in the upper 70s and lows in the 50s.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 1 hour ago

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Corinth 3 hours ago

Lake Dallas High School Transitions to Remote Learning Due to Flooding

The forecast could change, but as of now, it looks like we are in store for some refreshingly cooler air next week.

This article tagged under:

fall weatherforecastDFW Airportcold front
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us