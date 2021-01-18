Cool and Rainy Pattern Sets Up This Week

MLK Day in North Texas will be very mild. Highs will be unseasonably warm in the mid-60s.

The rest of the week will be much cooler with on and off periods of rain. The rain chances begin Monday night with the passage of a cold front and continue through Friday morning. Some weekend rain is also looking likely, especially Sunday.

This wet pattern is all due to a strong area of low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere. This combined with the position of the jet stream will send several disturbances and pacific moisture our way giving us a daily chance for rain.

The rain will not be too heavy and we will have several dry hours this week. Rainfall totals in the Dallas-Fort Worth area will be less than one inch.

Areas to the east will see the most rain with an inch and a half to two inches possible.

