Comet

Comet, Space Station Visible to Naked Eye This Week

NBC 5 Weather

The next few nights will provide a chance to do some sky watching. Comet Neowise will be visible to the naked eye about an hour after sunset just above the northwest horizon.

The best chance to see the comet will be away from city lights. The comet will be visible in the evening sky for the next few weeks.

There are also opportunities to see the International Space Station passing over North Texas.

Weather Connection

Connecting you with your forecast and all the things that make North Texas weather unique.

forecast Jul 12

NBC 5 Forecast: Lower Humidity, But Still Hot

weather quiz 6 hours ago

Weather Quiz: High Temps in August

The station will be visible Wednesday evening at 9:45 p.m. passing from the west-southwest to the northeast. It'll reach a maximum elevation of 59 degrees above the horizon and last for six minutes.

Thursday evening's best time to view will be at 8:57 p.m. when the ISS will reach an elevation of 67 degrees as it moves from southwest to northeast over the course of six minutes. The high elevation of this pass should make viewing easy.

Another opportunity will be Friday morning at 5:06 a.m. The ISS will move from northwest to southeast with a maximum elevation of 63 degrees.

NBC 5 Weather

This article tagged under:

Comet
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us