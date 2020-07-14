Comet, Space Station Visible to Naked Eye This Week

The next few nights will provide a chance to do some sky watching. Comet Neowise will be visible to the naked eye about an hour after sunset just above the northwest horizon.

The best chance to see the comet will be away from city lights. The comet will be visible in the evening sky for the next few weeks.

There are also opportunities to see the International Space Station passing over North Texas.

The station will be visible Wednesday evening at 9:45 p.m. passing from the west-southwest to the northeast. It'll reach a maximum elevation of 59 degrees above the horizon and last for six minutes.

Thursday evening's best time to view will be at 8:57 p.m. when the ISS will reach an elevation of 67 degrees as it moves from southwest to northeast over the course of six minutes. The high elevation of this pass should make viewing easy.

Another opportunity will be Friday morning at 5:06 a.m. The ISS will move from northwest to southeast with a maximum elevation of 63 degrees.