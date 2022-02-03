Some residents in Collin County who remain without power from the winter storm say they’re experiencing an unusual phenomenon of exploding trees.

It’s when water in sap freezes and expands, causing the tree to snap.

It’s the sound Lauren Rever says echoed through her Princeton neighborhood overnight.

“We listened to them all night. Sounds like gunshots going off,” Rever said.

Some branches fell in her yard and her barn collapsed under a sheet of ice.

“There’s a good quarter-inch of ice on top of it,” Rever said, and on top of that, she’s been without electricity all day because she says the transformers by her home caught fire overnight.

“Our only means of heat right now is our propane heater because all of our firewood's frozen,” Rever said.

Along her road, we found a tree toppled on a truck and another one fallen across a front porch.

There were also linemen cutting branches that were weighing down power lines.

It's an example of the scene across northern Collin County where trees as far as the eye can see are coated with ice and hills are so slick some cars can't climb them.

Throughout the storm, Kirby Rogers, a Princeton resident, has rescued stranded drivers with his four-wheel-drive truck and given rides to people who otherwise couldn't leave home.

“I’ve had to help a lot of nurses so far that, you know, they can’t get out of work,” Rogers said. “They’re job relies on them.”

Rogers says he too lost power overnight but, unlike Lauren Rever, it came back on this morning.

Rever says she stays snug in the driver seat of her SUV and charges her phone while she waits for warmer days to come.