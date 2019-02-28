Coldest Start to March in Years

The next seven days will be the coldest start to March since 2015

By Grant Johnston

arctic-air-Monday

Friday marks the first day of March, but try telling that to Mother Nature. Winter won't be leaving without a fight, as the cold air that's already in place will be reinforced, and then reinforced some more!

The current forecast has highs in the 30s and 40s by Sunday into early next week with lows in the 20s.

The next seven days will be the coldest start to March since 2015. The average temperature from March 1 - 7 will be 41.1 degrees (highs and lows combined, based on the 10 Day Forecast below). This will make it the coldest stretch in four years, a period during which the normal temperature is 54.4 degrees.

March 1 - 7 (high and low temps averaged)

2019: 41.1
2018: 58.6
2017: 60.4
2016: 61.4
2015: 38.2

As for any snow chances, right now it looks more like a cold rain over the weekend. If there's any chance of snow it will be Sunday. Although right now it's looking like the better chance will stay to our north. It certainly bears watching, so stay tuned.

Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

