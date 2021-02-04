Colder Weather Looming For Next Week

A major shift in the jet stream will bring much colder weather into North Texas next week. The current jet stream is originating over the Pacific Ocean, bringing seasonably cool air to much of the United States, but nothing unusually cold.

But over the weekend, the pattern will begin to shift. By next week, the jet stream will be dropping south out of Canada, bringing very cold air to much of the United States east of the Rocky Mountains.

This won't just be a glancing blow of cold air. It looks like once the colder air arrives in Texas on Tuesday, it will stay for several days.

The long-range temperature outlook through Valentine's Day shows a likelihood of below normal temperatures. For North Texas, this will be a stretch of weather with high temperatures in the 30s and 40s, and low temperatures in the 20s' The lowest temperatures recorded in DFW this winter has been 27, and that looks like it could be bested next week.

There is also the possibility for some rain or winter precipitation toward the middle part of the week, but details are vague at this time.