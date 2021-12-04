cold front

Cold Front to Drop Temperatures 20 Degrees Monday

Sunday will be another warm day for December -- just like Saturday -- with high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 70s, with a breezy south wind.

The low of 60 degrees on Saturday morning was close to the normal high temperature for Dec. 4 of 61 degrees.

But Sunday night a strong cold front will bring a chance of showers and even a few thunderstorms to North Texas, most likely from 2-7 a.m. All rain will end before sunrise on Monday.

Expect windy and much cooler conditions behind the front. Highs will drop to the 50s on Monday, which is much more typical for December, and it should remain seasonably cool through Wednesday, before another warm-up Thursday and Friday.

The next cold front will arrive Friday night into Saturday morning. And while rain chances with that system look minimal, they bear watching.

