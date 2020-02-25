Cold Front to Bring Wind Chills in the 20s Wednesday

A surge of colder air will move across North Texas overnight and bring falling temperatures, gusty winds and maybe even some snow flurries.

Futurecast shows the best chance for any light rain or snow will be overnight, and mostly north of the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area.

Temperatures will remain above freezing and the precipitation will be very light, so no road problems or accumulations are expected. Any light snow or rain will end around sunrise, followed by decreasing clouds.

Plan on wearing your winter coat Wednesday morning. A combination of temperatures in the 30s and a gusty north wind will produce wind chills in the 20s.

Despite sunshine, temperatures Wednesday afternoon will struggle to reach the upper 40s with wind chills mostly in the upper 30s.

A freeze is expected Thursday morning, followed by a warming trend for the afternoon. Temperatures will continue to moderate by the end of the work week and into the weekend. High temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will be in the 70s.