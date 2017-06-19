Cold Front Brings Needed Rain; Storms to End by Noon

Drivers urged to "turn around, don't drown" when encountering flooded roads

A cold front will continue moving slowly across the region Monday morning. A band of showers and thunderstorms near the Red River moved southeast through daybreak.

Connecting you with your forecast and all the things that make North Texas weather unique.

NBC 5 Forecast: A Quiet Weather Pattern

Mitchell: What Caused Early Morning Dallas Fog?

Some storms are producing gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy rain. Most of the rain should be south of Interstate 20 by 1 p.m.

The remainder of the day will be dry. It will be warm, but cooler than Sunday. Temperatures in the 90s return for the rest of the week with dry and sunny weather; Wednesday is the first full day of summer.

 

A cold front may bring us another brief drop in temperatures this weekend along with storm chances.

Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone App for iOS and Android!

According to Oncor, there are fewer than 5,000 customers without power at 10:45 a.m.

Flight Aware's Misery Map shows nearly 700 delays and more than 50 cancellations Monday for North Texas airports. Dallas Love Field is experiencing departure delays of about an hour and arrival delays of about 30 minutes. Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport is showing departure delays of about an hour and arrival delays about about 75 minutes.

Above: A view of Fort Worth from The Stayton at Museum Way. Below, Dallas from Lake Cliff Tower.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

