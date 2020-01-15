Cold Air & Rain Return Thursday

DFW had a record high temperature of 81 on Wednesday. A cold front will move across North Texas Wednesday night bringing a return of more typical January weather. High temperatures on Thursday will only be in the upper 40s to low 50s, so more than 30 degrees colder than Wednesday.

Rain will develop overnight and continue off and on through the day Thursday. There will be a lull in the rain Thursday night through Friday morning. Additional showers and thunderstorms are likely later Friday afternoon and evening.

A second cold front will move across the area Friday night, clearing the rain from west to east. This will leave a dry but chilly weekend with highs in the 50s.