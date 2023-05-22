Collin County

Cleanup Continues in Collin County Following Hail Storm

Cleanup continues in Collin County following Friday’s hail storm battering parts of Plano, The Colony, Frisco and Allen.

“It was like a green tsunami of leaves tumbling to the ground about six months early,” said Plano resident Jack Buyck.

The storm gained strength in the 7 p.m. hour and led to a hail storm that took many by surprise in Allen.

This is the hail track from the severe storm in Denton and Collin counties from roughly 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Up to tennis ball size hail occurred with this storm.
Hail stones between 1.75 and two inches rained down in Frisco and Allen, according to the National Weather Service.

NBC 5 viewers shared videos of hail plunging into swimming pools and tearing down leaves on trees.

An unknown number of cars sustained damage in the storm, from dents to broken windows and windshields.

Caliber Collision in Allen stayed busy Monday afternoon with calls and customers inquiring about repairs due to hail damage.

“I’m going to look some more, do my research to figure out who can take me,” said Danielle Williams. “[Caliber] said it’ll be about a week until they can reach out to me so I have to figure out what I’m going to do until then.”

The good news is there are no reports of serious injuries.

