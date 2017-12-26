Chance of Freezing Drizzle Tuesday Night

The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone App for iOS and Android!

Areas west of the Dallas-Fort Worth area may see some patchy freezing drizzle overnight, but it will most likely be on tree limbs, stop signs and windshields.

Meteorologist David Finfrock says roads are not expected to be affected by the ice, but a winter weather advisory is in effect for counties north and west of the DFW area.

Drier air will slowly work into the region from the north overnight, but Finfrock says it'll be rain-free but cloudy and cold Wednesday and Thursday.

Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

A surge of cold Arctic air will arrive next Sunday, so 2018 will likely start on a cold note, with the lowest temperatures so far this winter.

There is a low chance of some wintry precipitation on Sunday. At this point, it is much too early to say for sure, but keep close tabs on our forecast if you plan to be on the road on New Year's Eve.