Can you bake cookies in your car? A Keller mom says yes! Published 1 hour ago • Updated 1 hour ago Tammy King is a mom in Keller, every summer she makes "dashboard cookies." This is her 10th year baking cookies in the Texas heat with her daughter. 7 photos 1/7 Tammy King My name is Tammy King and I live in Keller, Texas. Every summer when the temperature gets above 100, I make dashboard cookies. 2/7 Tammy King I started doing this about 10 years ago when my youngest was one. She is now 11. 3/7 Tammy King The car is in the sun most of the morning "pre-heating." 4/7 Tammy King I put the cookies (store-bought dough set out to get to room temperature) in the car at about 12:45. 5/7 Tammy King Flipped them at about 4:30. 6/7 Tammy King Oh and the cookies come out great! 7/7 Tammy King The picture with the thermometer was taken last year. (My thermometer broke this year so I could not get a read inside the care but I am sure that it was similar). This article tagged under: Texas heat