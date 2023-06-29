Can you bake cookies in your car? A Keller mom says yes!

Tammy King is a mom in Keller, every summer she makes "dashboard cookies." This is her 10th year baking cookies in the Texas heat with her daughter.

My name is Tammy King and I live in Keller, Texas. Every summer when the temperature gets above 100, I make dashboard cookies.
I started doing this about 10 years ago when my youngest was one. She is now 11.
The car is in the sun most of the morning “pre-heating.”
I put the cookies (store-bought dough set out to get to room temperature) in the car at about 12:45.
Flipped them at about 4:30.
Oh and the cookies come out great!
The picture with the thermometer was taken last year. (My thermometer broke this year so I could not get a read inside the care but I am sure that it was similar).

