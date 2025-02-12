Forecast

Calling all lovebirds: Mostly cloudy and cool for Valentine's Day Forecast

Love is in the air along with a low chance of rain in the evening

By Ryann Jones

NBC Universal, Inc.

Valentine's Day brings a bit of a love-or-hate forecast! Expect chilly, below-normal temperatures starting the day with a cold morning, followed by increasing clouds as the day unfolds. It’s a mixed bag, but hey, it wouldn’t be February in Texas without a little unpredictability!

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Friday morning starts with a chilly start, with temperatures near freezing, so be sure to bundle up! But don’t worry—things will warm up as we head through the day, reaching the 50s, a welcome change from the colder temps we've been dealing with all week. Clouds will increase as light showers move in that evening ahead of our next cold front.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

While most of the rain will stay in east Texas, a few brief showers might drift your way by the late evening. No need to cancel any plans—just be ready to hop under the umbrella if you happen to catch one of those passing showers, whether you're out and about with friends or that special someone!

Low temps will sustain in the low 50s Friday evening, but we’re in for a warming trend as we head into the weekend.

Saturday's pre-frontal rain will wrap up early, making way for a lovely warm-up. Temperatures will soar 10 degrees above normal as we dive into the weekend! But don’t get too comfy, because the next cold front will roll in that night, bringing temps back down into the 40s and even dipping below freezing overnight. Expect more of this chilly pattern as we head into next week!

This article tagged under:

Forecastweather
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us