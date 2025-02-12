Calling all lovebirds: Mostly cloudy and cool for Valentine's Day Forecast

Valentine's Day brings a bit of a love-or-hate forecast! Expect chilly, below-normal temperatures starting the day with a cold morning, followed by increasing clouds as the day unfolds. It’s a mixed bag, but hey, it wouldn’t be February in Texas without a little unpredictability!

Friday morning starts with a chilly start, with temperatures near freezing, so be sure to bundle up! But don’t worry—things will warm up as we head through the day, reaching the 50s, a welcome change from the colder temps we've been dealing with all week. Clouds will increase as light showers move in that evening ahead of our next cold front.

While most of the rain will stay in east Texas, a few brief showers might drift your way by the late evening. No need to cancel any plans—just be ready to hop under the umbrella if you happen to catch one of those passing showers, whether you're out and about with friends or that special someone!

Low temps will sustain in the low 50s Friday evening, but we’re in for a warming trend as we head into the weekend.

Saturday's pre-frontal rain will wrap up early, making way for a lovely warm-up. Temperatures will soar 10 degrees above normal as we dive into the weekend! But don’t get too comfy, because the next cold front will roll in that night, bringing temps back down into the 40s and even dipping below freezing overnight. Expect more of this chilly pattern as we head into next week!