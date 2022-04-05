Burn Ban Issued in Tarrant County

Tarrant County Commissioners approved a burn ban for the county on Tuesday.

The ban includes any outdoor burning in unincorporated Tarrant County for the next 90 days.

The Texas Forest Service has determined that Tarrant County is currently experiencing drought conditions.

The Tarrant County Fire Marshal requested the ban on outdoor burning to protect the lives and property of Tarrant County residents.

A violation of the Court Order prohibiting outdoor burning is a class C Misdemeanor and can be fined up to $500.