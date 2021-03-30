Brief Thunderstorms Possible This Evening; Low Severe Risk

This evening offers a brief chance of thunderstorms in North Texas.

There's not a huge concern for severe weather, but a couple of cells could be "marginally" severe, especially to the east and northeast. This marginal risk implies only an isolated, or limited, severe threat.

The concern would be for small hail or gusty winds. Again, this is a low risk.

These storms will likely develop into a thin line as a cold front moves through this evening.

The front should move through rather quickly, so any rain we receive will be quite brief. Only a tenth to a quarter-inch is expected, perhaps a little more farther east.

The big story for Wednesday will be sharply cooler weather with a high of about 15-20 degrees cooler and a brisk north wind!