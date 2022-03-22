After a powerful storm ripped through Bowie late Monday afternoon, families and residents are cleaning up.

Joshua Tune lives along TX 101 near Tower Road in Bowie with his wife Kathy and mother. Their home was destroyed within minutes Monday. The National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday, two tornadoes impacted Montague County including an EF1 with maximum winds of 95 mph near Bowie. There was also an EF0 with max winds of 85 mph five miles east of Nocona.

3:00 pm: Our survey team confirms 2 tornadoes impacted Montague County.

🌪️Near Bowie EF1 with max winds of 95 mph

🌪️5 miles east of Nocona EF0 with max winds of 85 mph#dfwwx #txwx — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) March 22, 2022

Joshua said he and Kathy woke up from a nap and saw weather alerts on their phones.

“Everything happened so fast. Next thing I know, I hear glass shattering at the window. I’m just like, “What was going on with that?’” Joshua recalled. “Next thing I know, I’m flying across the room. Then I landed on my feet. Then a wall started falling on me. I started screaming, ‘Where’s mom? We got to find mom.’ I hear her say, ‘What?’ I look down, and I was standing right on top of her.”

Joshua’s mother remained in the hospital Tuesday for minor injuries. He said he’s grateful he was home when the storm hit, knowing it could have been worse.

“I’m really thankful the wall fell on me instead of mom,” he said.” She’s 70-years-old. I don’t think she would have been able to get back up.”

📍Bowie, TX



This is along TX 101 by Tower Road.



Man says he lives here with his wife and his mom. All three were home yesterday when the storm blew through, destroying their home in minutes.



Mom is in the hospital for minor injuries @NBCDFW https://t.co/6Ne4S7zD7C pic.twitter.com/A53Rq1cT96 — Lili Zheng (@LiliNBC5) March 22, 2022

Kathy said once she was able to find her phone, she called for help.

“We are praising God. We're trusting God. We know he is saving us and protecting us through all this,” she said.

The damage from Monday’s storm stretched for miles in Bowie. About 10 miles away near Hanging Tree Road, part of a home sat in the middle of the street while the rest of it was flattened. Friends assisted the homeowner in the clean-up.

Next to the Tunes’ home, another home was largely spared. It belongs to the coworker of Conor Cooley, who came to help clean up debris and sort through damage on Tuesday.

Cooley, who lives outside of Bowie, said his home was not damaged. Two of his coworkers lost their homes Monday.

“I just didn’t want to be at work. I felt like I could be more useful helping clean up. It didn’t sit well,” he said. “You hear everyone say ‘We take care of our own.' Well, this is one of the times to show it.”

Search and rescue efforts were performed by emergency crews Tuesday in the town of Bowie.