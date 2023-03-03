Boat Owners Managing Storm Destruction at Lewisville Lake Marina

Boat owners on Lewisville Lake worry it could be months before they could return to their boats after part of the Pier 121 Marina collapsed from powerful winds during severe weather Thursday.

A security camera showed the power of the storm as it ripped through the marina.

"As soon as the storm passed I came out here, you have to be careful because I fell through once," said Mark Josendale, who lives on his boat at the marina but bunking with friends for now.

Josendale was one of the first to see first the damage which showed the dock twisted about. He wasn't in the boat during the storm.

It's a small community here. People rushed out worried about their boats, and Josendale one of the few who live on board. But he was safe.

Mat Kirk and his wife have been boating for 35 years. They call it their passion. Desperate to see for themselves, they and many other boat owners brought out drones trying to get glimpses of what was left.

"The structure has fallen over it and we're basically trapped in the middle of all that," said Kirk.

This is the third weather incident at this marina in the last several years and based on experience boaters worry it could be months before they can get to their stuff.

Video shows powerful winds ripping into roofs and docks at Safe Harbor Pier 121 on Lewisville Lake as severe storms rolled through North Texas Thursday evening. Video credit: Edward Van Horne.