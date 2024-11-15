LIVE RADAR: Thunderstorms ahead, some severe, and then a cool down

Our quiet weather is about to come to an end with thunderstorms in the forecast arriving Sunday evening into Monday morning. The good news, however, is that we need the rain across North Texas.

Looking ahead to a tricky Monday morning commute when strong to severe storms will be possible. NBC 5 Meteorologist Adrienne Vonn says make sure you are staying weather aware as we start the week!

Mostly cloudy conditions are expected as we start Sunday, with a scattered showers developing by midday. While a few rumbles of thunder are possible Sunday afternoon, no severe weather is expected during the daytime hours.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The chance for more widespread rain and thunderstorms, and the potential for severe storms, arrives Sunday evening into early Monday.

Damaging winds and hail will be the primary concerns. Even still, we can't completely rule out a quick spin-up tornado within the line of storms.

Rain totals should be generous with much of the area picking up at least a half inch of rain. Some spots could easily receive over an inch of rain (especially farther west).

Rain is expected to clear the region by midday with decreasing clouds through Monday afternoon. A stronger cold front pushes into the area by Tuesday night. This frontal passage will drop highs into the upper-50s to lower-60s and lows ranging from the mid-30s to mid-40s. Frost could be possible for some outlying areas by Thursday and Friday mornings.

CONTINUING WEATHER COVERAGE