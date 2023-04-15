Beware of Your Step! Snakes are Starting to Come Out Across North Texas

As temperatures warm up and summer days approach, snakes are starting to come out of hibernation across North Texas.

INTERESTING FACTS ABOUT SNAKES

Captive snakes can live as long as 170 years, but in the wild, they can survive to 100 years.

Venomous snakes generally have slitted or elliptical pupils, while non-venomous snakes usually have round pupils. Definitely one of the snake facts to keep an eye out for. However, there are still certain exceptions. If you encounter a snake, it’s best to stay away.

Snake venom is deadly saliva that contains toxins that help immobilize, digest, and defend against prey or threats. Once expelled, it targets different bodily functions, such as sight, breathing, or red blood cell production.

Snake scales serve different purposes for different species. For most snakes, the scales help them retain moisture in the body. In other cases, the scales help with grip and reduce friction, helping snakes navigate faster in different terrain. Also, scales can help them breathe underwater.

Snakeskin doesn’t stretch like human skin, so they have to molt or shed as they grow. On average, snakes shed their skins 3-6 times a year in a process called ecdysis. Prior to shedding, a new layer of skin grows underneath the old one.

Though reptiles usually lay eggs, 30% of snakes actually give birth to live young. Live birth for snakes is either viviparous (no eggs) or ovoviviparous (the eggs are hatched inside the mother’s body), depending on the species.

SEVERAL SNAKES CALL NORTH TEXAS HOME

It is especially good practice to be careful as rain increases in the area and forces snakes to come out and seek shelter. Here's what to do just in case:

Stay calm: Moving too fast can cause the reptile to react and bite your lower body

Keep your distance, if you hear rattling move away from the area

Keep your lawn cut low and remove brush or debris

Several varieties of venomous snakes call North Texas home, including the copperhead, cottonmouth and the Western diamondback rattlesnake.

Snakes are most active at night and during early morning and late evening hours. One of the most common species of snakes isn't venomous at all. The Texas rat snake can live in both rural and urban areas. Despite their larger size, Texas rat snakes pose no threat to humans.

WHAT TO DO WHEN A SNAKE IS NEAR

WHAT TO DO IF YOU'RE BITTEN BY A SNAKE

If you've been bitten by a snake, here is what the CDC recommends.

Seek medical attention as soon as possible (dial 911 or call local Emergency Medical Services [EMS]). Antivenom is the treatment for serious snake envenomation. The sooner antivenom can be started, the sooner irreversible damage from venom can be stopped. Driving oneself to the hospital is not advised because people with snakebites can become dizzy or pass out.

Take a photograph of the snake from a safe distance if possible. Identifying the snake can help with the treatment of the snakebite.

Keep calm.

Inform your supervisor.

Apply first aid while waiting for EMS staff to get you to the hospital. Lay or sit down with the bite in a neutral position of comfort. Remove rings and watches before swelling starts. Wash the bite with soap and water. Cover the bite with a clean, dry dressing. Mark the leading edge of tenderness/swelling on the skin and write the time alongside it.



Experts say if you are bitten by a snake you should always seek medical attention especially if a child, older adult, or anyone with a compromised immune system is bitten.

If you have been bitten by a snake, contact 911, go to an emergency room, or call the National Poison Control Center at 1-800-222-1222 for help.

WHAT *NOT TO DO IF YOU'RE BITTEN BY A SNAKE

If you've been bitten by a snake, the CDC recommends you DO NOT do the following things.

Do NOT do any of the following: