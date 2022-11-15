Temperatures will remain unseasonably cool through next week and that a cooler than normal Thanksgiving Day.

In the wake of Monday’s rain, a broad area of high pressure will keep us cool. On Friday another cold front will move through North Texas reinforcing the cool Canadian air mass in place.

No precipitation is expected with this chilly weather pattern.

The normal high for this time of year is 67 degrees. The normal low is 46 degrees. We are expecting daytime highs and morning lows will stay below these values through Thanksgiving.

There are several nights the low temperature will drop to levels near freeing. Rural areas may see temperatures below freezing.