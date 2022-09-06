Balch Spring Neighbors Still Cleaning Up Two Weeks After Flash Flooding

It's been two weeks since the historic amount of rainfall in North Texas left homeowners with a sizeable amount of damage.

In Balch Springs, homeowners on Lora Lane are still gutting out their homes, and it's evident by the number of debris piles in front of their properties.

“I’m still working on the repairs, I have a lot of work to do," said Alejandro Velasquez. "I’m working on it by myself. Insurance only covers all the damages on the house, so I got to work so I can try and get some of the money to use it for my beds, my furniture because all of it was lost."

The husband and father of two said a neighbor alerted them about the rising water since it began in the middle of the night.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

"So we monitored it until about six in the morning, and it looked like it was going to be OK. After 6:30 a.m. it started raining non-stop and the water raised up pretty fast, about 2 inches. When we left the house, there was already a foot of water inside the house, that’s when we decided it wasn’t safe for use, we took off in the truck and left the other car here, which is now having issues," explained Velasquez.

He said they've had some help from their church, but he's repairing the drywall, electrical system and other parts of the house that need work.

A street over, his neighbor's home is covered with a tarp, and inside, all the signs of flood damage.

"I’m just really exhausted, just really exhausted, I just don’t know what to do," said Elizabeth Rubio Parker, who has been cleaning continuously for the last two weeks.

She said the water came up to her waist on that Monday two weeks ago.

In Rubio's case, she said she doesn't have insurance and is tackling the project of rebuilding alone.

Her family has lived in the home for 28 years. She also shared the home with her husband, who died three months ago from cancer.

"A lot of people ask me, 'How you manage this?' I say, 'You know what, I don’t have no time to think, I just got to do what I got to do, I got to continue surviving, cleaning this mess and I’m still working as you can see,'" said Rubio.

The historic amount of rain in North Texas led Gov. Greg Abbott to sign a disaster declaration for not only Dallas and Tarrant counties, but 21 other counties in the region that saw heavy rainfall.