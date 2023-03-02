Baby, Woman Rescued From Flash Flooding in Denton County

A woman and a baby were rescued Thursday afternoon from a flooded frontage road near the Denton and Cooke County line as a potent storm system arrived in North Texas.
The woman’s car stalled during a flash flood along Interstate 35 between Sanger and Valley View on Thursday afternoon.
Minutes later, two trucks stopped to help. One driver appeared to be an off-duty police officer.
The rescue unfolded in front of an NBC 5 camera.
The drivers trudged through knee-deep water to the stranded car and emerged with a car seat carrying a baby. The car seat was placed in the back seat of a truck before the car's driver stepped out.
"Fortunately, they were able to get that driver out,” said NBC 5 reporter Wayne Carter during a live news report.
The passengers are driven out of harm's way to wait until the water receded. Police told us everyone is OK.
Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.