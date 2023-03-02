Baby, Woman Rescued From Flash Flooding in Denton County

A woman and a baby were rescued Thursday afternoon from a flooded frontage road near the Denton and Cooke County line as a potent storm system arrived in North Texas.

The woman’s car stalled during a flash flood along Interstate 35 between Sanger and Valley View on Thursday afternoon.

Minutes later, two trucks stopped to help. One driver appeared to be an off-duty police officer.

The rescue unfolded in front of an NBC 5 camera.

The drivers trudged through knee-deep water to the stranded car and emerged with a car seat carrying a baby. The car seat was placed in the back seat of a truck before the car's driver stepped out.

"Fortunately, they were able to get that driver out,” said NBC 5 reporter Wayne Carter during a live news report.

The passengers are driven out of harm's way to wait until the water receded. Police told us everyone is OK.