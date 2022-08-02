August Looking Like July With More Triple-Digit Heat to Come

July finished as the third-warmest July on record at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. The average high was 102.4 degrees, which is almost seven degrees above normal.

This July calendar shows the high temperatures over the past month. Only four days were below 100 degrees. Only two days the high was lower than normal.

The overnight lows in July were also very warm. The average low temperature was 81.1 degrees. That ranks as the warmest average low on record.

DFW Airport only recorded a trace of rainfall for the month. July 2022 tied for the second-driest July on record. The lack of rainfall also allowed for the drought to worsen. North Texas is now in severe to exceptional drought.

August is looking like more of the same. A persistent weather pattern is keeping the hot, dry streak going. The Climate Prediction Center has above-normal temperatures forecasted.

August is the hottest month of the year.

Here is a look at August normals in North Texas.

By the end of August, the normal high is 93 degrees with almost an hour less daylight compared to when the month started.

HEAT SAFETY TIPS

With heat like this, you'll want to take precautions and be prepared.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors to make sure they are staying cool.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. According to the National Safety Council, if it's 95 degrees outside the internal temperature of a car could climb to 129 degrees in 30 minutes. After just 10 minutes, temperatures inside could reach 114 degrees.

A child's body temperature heats up three to five times faster than an adult and heatstroke can begin when a person's core body temperature reaches 104 degrees. A core temperature of 107 degrees is lethal, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heatstroke is an emergency! Call 911. The CDC has more here on heat-related illnesses.

Take care of your pets by providing them fresh, cool water and plenty of shade. Also, pets should not be left outside and unattended for too long. It's too hot and they need to be brought inside.