April Outlook: Warmer and drier-than-normal conditions expected

By Adrienne Vonn

After a warm March, above normal temperatures are expected to continue as we turn the calendar to April.

The normal high temperature for early April is in the low 70s. However, temperatures will climb into the 80s each afternoon through the first week of the new month.

The Climate Prediction Center's precipitation outlook also indicates drier-than-normal conditions are expected to stick around. April on average brings just over 3 inches of rain to the region. While there may be dry periods through the month, severe weather will still be possible.

The severe weather season runs from March to early June. April marks our most active tornado month in North Texas.

