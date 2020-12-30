Apparent Tornado Damages Homes, Snaps Trees in Corsicana Wednesday Morning

A tornado touched down briefly in Corsicana Wednesday morning, damaging several homes and snapping trees, according to Navarro County officials.

According to the Navarro County Office of Emergency Management, the tornado touched down at about 10:55 a.m. and impacted an area about 100 yards wide by 600 yards long.

Navarro County Emergency Management posted photos of the damage online and said 13 mobile homes were damaged, some with roofs blown off, and that several trees were snapped. Two additional homes were damaged by falling trees.

No injuries were reported.

No Tornado Watches or Tornado Warnings have been issued Wednesday and the tornado has not been confirmed by the National Weather Service. However, a video posted online Wednesday appears to show a small tornado on the ground.

Shortly before the damage reports were received, at about 10:30 a.m., the NWS issued their convective outlook for the day and said there was a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms, including hail and damaging winds, along with brief tornadoes, in east-central Texas to south Texas through the evening.

The damage in Corsicana was first believed to have been caused by a microburst, a localized column of air pushing downward that can cause extensive damage, but was determined to be a tornado early Wednesday afternoon.