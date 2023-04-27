Another Round of Thunderstorms is Expected Friday

Thanks to a cold front, another round of thunderstorms is expected to pass through North Texas on Friday.

Storms are expected to develop Friday afternoon west of the Dallas-Fort Worth area and move east through the evening hours.

Storms will be east of the area by Saturday morning, but a few showers may linger behind the front.

These storms have the potential to reach severe limits producing large hail, damaging winds and even a tornado. The Storm Prediction Center has placed us at an Enhanced risk for severe weather.

This cold front will also allow for a cool start to the weekend. Saturday will be cool and breezy with highs in the mid-60s. Sunday will be warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

Make sure that you stay weather-aware Friday and stay with NBC 5 for any forecast changes.

