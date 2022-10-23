LIVE RADAR: Round of Storms Tonight Brings Threat of Tornadoes, Hail, Damaging Winds

Showers and thunderstorms delivered some much-needed rainfall to North Texas Monday, and more is on the way.

The second round of storms began arriving between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. in western counties, moving east and impacting the Interstate 35 corridor between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m.

"It's not completely done," NBC 5 Chief Meteorologist Rick Mitchell said Monday afternoon. "There may be a lull sometime this evening, but more rain moves in from the west. Plus, it turns windy overnight."

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The main threat from the second round of storms will be damaging wind, with a few tornadoes possible and small hail. The NWS said as the cold front moves through strong winds from 20-30 mph could gust to 40-45mph.

The NWS said ahead of the line of storms isolated cells could pose a higher threat for tornadoes and severe hail. Along the line damaging wind and brief, spin-up tornadoes will remain a possibility.

5:57 PM: Next line of storms will be moving into some of our western counties within the next 15 minutes so. Could see some of these continue to be strong to severe, with gusts up to 70 mph and quarter sized hail. A couple of tornado spin-ups are also possible. #dfwwx #ctxwx pic.twitter.com/rGyaV2iMq5 — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) October 24, 2022

The highest threat for severe weather is across Central Texas tonight, though widespread severe weather is not expected.

Most of the storm activity should leave North Texas by midnight, except along the Red River where showers and storms will remain possible through daybreak with a chance of marginally severe hail.

Rain began falling overnight Monday and scattered showers continued throughout the day. Morning drivers were impacted and storms increased in intensity before midday.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

WIND ADVISORY OVERNIGHT

A Wind Advisory is in effect for Dallas-Fort Worth from 2 a.m. to noon Tuesday.

Sustained winds of at least 20-30 mph are expected, with gusts up to 45 mph possible.

If you have Halloween decorations or outdoor furniture, make sure those items are secured as objects could be blown around in gusty conditions.

Strong winds can make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Be especially cautious driving on Tuesday morning.

RISK OF SEVERE STORMS IN NORTH TEXAS

As the storms moved across North Texas Monday morning, a brief Tornado Warning was issued for Jack and Montague counties and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Dallas, Denton, Tarrant, Parker and Wise counties. Those warnings have all expired.

The Storm Prediction Center has our area split between a marginal and slight risk for severe weather. The highest likelihood for severe weather will be for areas east of Tarrant and Denton counties.

While there is plenty of moisture, lift and shear present, instability levels remain low.

Heavy rain is expected to accompany the storms today. While the rain will mostly be beneficial, there could be a few areas of flooding.

Johnston said rain totals Monday will likely be between one and two inches. The storms Monday morning were the first round -- a second round of storms is expected later in the day between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Cooler weather moves in late tonight and Tuesday with a north wind. Pleasant weather will return for a couple of days before another chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday.

LATEST FORECAST

A strong autumn storm system has brought rain to North Texas and more rain is likely tonight. A cold front will sweep across the area with another round of showers and thunderstorms.