Another Round of Rain and Storms Expected Overnight

After a brief respite from the rain Wednesday afternoon, another round of showers and thunderstorms will spread into North Texas Wednesday night.

Storms will move in from the west and be capable of large hail, damaging winds, frequent lightning and heavy rain. A tornado or two cannot be completely ruled out.

Flash flooding will be the main concern overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning with an additional one to three inches of rain expected. A flash flood watch remains in effect until 7 p.m. Thursday.

Be sure to remain weather aware and avoid driving through flooded roadways overnight. Storms that develop will weaken towards sunrise farther east, but strong to severe storms remain possible.

A break in the rain is expected Friday evening into Saturday. Expect unseasonably cool temperatures Friday through Sunday with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s.

