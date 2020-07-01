Another Day With Oppressive Humidity

A Heat Advisory remains in effect through Thursday as afternoon heat index values will once again range from 105 to 110 across much of North Texas. The wind will also be lighter than recent days making it feel even hotter.

It will continue to be partly cloudy, hot and humid today and a Heat Advisory remains in effect for all of North Texas through this evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s, but higher humidity will make it will feel like 105 to 110.

There is some good news though, It appears there will be a drop in the humidity beginning Friday. Dew point temperatures will still be in the mid-70s on Thursday which is quite high. However, they will drop into the mid to upper 60s for Friday through the weekend. This means the humidity will not be as oppressive.

The drop in humidity will open the door to an increase in temperatures on Friday. In fact, we could have our first 100-degree day at DFW. Temperatures will return to the mid-90s for highs Saturday and Sunday.

While rain chances appear generally low over the course of the Fourth of July weekend, there is the chance for spotty thunderstorms. The highest chances will be in East Texas.