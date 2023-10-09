Annular eclipse this weekend is a precursor to April's total eclipse

Over the next seven months, two eclipses will be visible in North Texas. The first, an annular solar eclipse, will arrive this Saturday, and on April 8, 2024, a total eclipse will occur.

Saturday's annular eclipse will be the first in Texas since 2012. An annular eclipse is when the moon obscures the sun but is too far from the Earth to completely cover it, leaving a ring of sunlight known as the “ring of fire.”

This is only visible across a narrow path of the US stretching from Oregon to Texas.

Getty Images. An annular solar eclipse (left) seen from Chiayi in southern Taiwan on June 21, 2020 (Alberto Buzzola/Getty Images). In an annular solar eclipse, the moon does not fully obscure the sun, creating a ring-of-fire effect. On the left, a total solar eclipse was seen in Perryville, MO on Aug. 21, 2017. (David E. Klutho/Getty Images).

The eclipse will enter and be visible in North Texas for 20 minutes. It will begin at 11:41 a.m. and will move out at 12:01 p.m.

The maximum obscurity will be south of our area though we will still see its effects. The sky will go dim. We will have good visibility as the skies are expected to be clear.

You will need protective eyewear to look at it.

For North Texas, the main show is April 8, 2024, with a rare total solar eclipse. A total eclipse is when is when the moon passes between the sun and earth completely blocking the face of the sun. The sky will darken as if it were dawn or dusk.

This will be the first total solar eclipse over North Texas since 1878 and the next one won't darken the skies over Dallas-Fort Worth anytime soon.

This April's total eclipse will be visible in the United States from Texas to Maine.