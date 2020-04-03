Anniversary of Tornado That Ripped Through Dallas in 1957

When we think of a tornado hitting Dallas, the events of last October comes to mind – an EF3 tornado that struck in the darkness of night ripping through Northwest Dallas. However, there are some Dallasites who are old enough to remember another tornado, one they actually saw as it tore through the city.

The afternoon of April 2, 1957 temperatures were in the low 70s and there was a stalled front over North Texas. The front followed a line parallel to the Red River through North Texas into Louisiana. Around 4pm, a tornado formed near what is now known as Dallas Executive Airport, southwest of downtown. Moving north along Polk St., the tornado wreaked havoc on Oak Cliff and West Dallas destroying homes and businesses. People across the city could see the tornado, including those working in downtown, lucky that it had not taken a more easterly path.

After crossing the Trinity, the tornado veered west before turning toward Dallas Love Field. It was at this time, over half an hour after it first touched down, the tornado began to weaken - ultimately dissipating just past Bachman Lake on the north side of Love Field.

Though tornadoes can be scary, it’s important to be prepared. We’ve put together some information to help you and your family safe this storm season, which can be found here.