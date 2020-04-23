An April Cold Front With A Chance of Storms

Friday will be warm and breezy despite a cold front that will move across North Texas during the afternoon. A few thunderstorms may develop along the front to the south and east of the DFW area. A couple of storms may become severe containing strong winds and large hail. There is a slight risk area for severe storms located east of Dallas.

The front will move through DFW around lunchtime or a little after. Temperatures will not fall right away. In fact, the cooler air will filter into the area Friday night. As the front moves southeast during the heat of the afternoon, a few storms may develop.

By mid-evening, the front will be moving out of east Texas and any storms will end. Cooler air behind the front will make for a very nice weekend with Saturday high temperatures in the mid-70s. Sunday will be a bit warmer with a high on 80. Both days will feature a good deal of sunshine.