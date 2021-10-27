After the Storms Comes the Wind

What to Know Rain will quickly exit early Wednesday before sunshine returns.

Cooler and windier weather will follow the cold front.

A Wind Advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday.

A powerhouse storm system from the Southern Plains that brought strong winds and heavy rain to North Texas Wednesday morning will usher in significant weather changes.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for Wednesday. Bring in any Halloween decorations or furniture that can be damaged.

A cold front will move through today. That’s when we will begin to see wind speeds ramp up.

By Wednesday afternoon, the wind will be blowing from the northwest at 15 to 25 mph. Some gusts could be around 30-35 mph.

The Wind Advisory will be in effect from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wind speeds will increase to 25 to 35 mph with gusts 40-45 mph.

On Thursday, the center of the upper-level storm will slide just northeast of North Texas. That will put us in the prime spot to deal with some really strong winds, especially Thursday afternoon.

The wind will begin to subside Thursday night, but it will remain breezy on Friday.

Expect less wind and cooler temperatures for Halloween.

