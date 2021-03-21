After Beautiful Start to Spring, Two Chances for Rain This Week

The first weekend of spring was glorious across North Texas, but things are about to change with multiple rain chances coming this week. The south wind will pick up Sunday night with clouds and humidity increasing.

Our next cold front will bring rain showers to North Texas on Monday. A few spotty light showers may show up as early as noon and widespread thunderstorms will be likely by late Monday afternoon and evening. A Marginal Risk of severe weather has been issued for Dallas-Fort Worth late Monday.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

NBC 5 Weather

While the threat of severe weather is not very high, a few of the stronger storms may produce some large hail. All of the rain should exit DFW by midnight.

NBC 5 Weather

Tuesday will be sunny, dry and warm again. But the second wave of showers and thunderstorms is expected to arrive late Wednesday and rain will linger into Thursday as well. At this point, there doesn't appear to be a severe weather threat with that second system.

See the latest weather forecast from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts below.