After 139 Hours, It's Finally Above Freezing in DFW

According to the National Weather Service, it climbed above freezing Friday for the first time in nearly a week.

For 139 consecutive hours, DFW was at or below 32 degrees since last Saturday when it was above freezing between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Prior to that, it had been below freezing for 93 straight hours.

Even if the quick jump above freezing on Saturday hadn't happened, North Texas still would not have set a record for consecutive days or hours at or below freezing.

That record of 295 hours was set in 1983.

The 139 hours that ended Friday is now tied for the 7th longest streak of freezing temps since January 1942.

The warmer temperatures are expected to begin melting much of the snow that has stuck around all week. What melts and remains wet will refreeze overnight as temps drop back below freezing.

After that a warming trend is expected for next week. Get the latest forecast from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.