About to Feel Like Fall: What to Know With the Strong Cold Front Coming to North Texas

Summer is coming to an end this week and it will be exiting in dramatic fashion.

Monday's high will be close to a record, topping out at 100. (The record high is 102). However, the heat will be short-lived.

A strong cold front will arrive Tuesday. This front will push in a strong, gusty north wind. Temperatures will be about 15-30 degrees cooler Tuesday afternoon compared to Monday afternoon.

Fall officially begins Wednesday and it will feel like it. By Wednesday morning, it will be downright chilly. Widespread 50s are expected for lows, but some locations farther north could drop into the 40s.

Several days of sensational fall weather are expected in the second half of the week. By the weekend, temperatures will be climbing back up once again with highs near 90.

The downside this week is that it doesn't look good for rain, which we need. Tuesday's cold front will only offer a slight chance for a brief shower or storm.

