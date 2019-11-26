It’s a Wet and Chilly Thanksgiving

Live video from the NBC 5 Weather Center will appear in the player above.

Thanksgiving will be chilly with occasional rain or drizzle. The most widespread rain will be in the morning, with mainly patchy drizzle in the afternoon.

The highest rain chances will be from DFW to the west, with lower chances to the east.

Temperatures will be steady in the 40s throughout the day with an east breeze of 5 to 10 mph.

Additional showers will be possible Friday and Friday night but there will be several dry hours during that time as well. A band of showers and storms will move across parts of North Texas early Saturday. After the rain passes, sunshine will return and the remainder of the weekend will be dry.

Temperatures will gradually warm into the 60s on Friday, and lower 70s on Saturday. Cooler air arrives for Sunday with highs in the upper 50s.

