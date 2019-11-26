It’s a Wet and Chilly Thanksgiving

Temperatures will be steady in the 40s throughout the day

By Keisha Burns

thurs-radar-1050

Live video from the NBC 5 Weather Center will appear in the player above.

Thanksgiving will be chilly with occasional rain or drizzle. The most widespread rain will be in the morning, with mainly patchy drizzle in the afternoon.

The highest rain chances will be from DFW to the west, with lower chances to the east.

Temperatures will be steady in the 40s throughout the day with an east breeze of 5 to 10 mph.

Additional showers will be possible Friday and Friday night but there will be several dry hours during that time as well. A band of showers and storms will move across parts of North Texas early Saturday. After the rain passes, sunshine will return and the remainder of the weekend will be dry.

Temperatures will gradually warm into the 60s on Friday, and lower 70s on Saturday. Cooler air arrives for Sunday with highs in the upper 50s.

Read the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

Weather Connection

Connecting you with your forecast and all the things that make North Texas weather unique.

forecast 1 hour ago

NBC 5 Forecast: Morning Frost and Freeze

weather quiz 14 hours ago

Weather Quiz: Sunrise and Sunset

Interactive Radar
Interactive Radar		 S-Band Radar
NBC 5 S-Band		 Dallas County Radar
Dallas County		 Tarrant County Radar
Tarrant County
Collin County Radar
Collin County		 Denton County Radar
Denton County		 Ellis, Johnson County Radar
Ellis, Johnson Co.		 Rainfall Totals
Rainfall Totals
Stay Weather Aware

The latest video forecast from NBC DFW team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone App for iOS and Android!

Local Texas News Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection School Closings Weather Alerts Sports Connection Investigations Video Traffic Entertainment Things to Do in DFW COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us