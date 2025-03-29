A few thunderstorms possible this weekend for parts of North Texas

Severe storms are possible this weekend.

While much of the weekend will be dry, there are a couple of times when thunderstorms may develop. Some severe weather is possible.

The first chance of storms will be mid to late Saturday evening. The storm coverage looks to be spotty, but any storm that develops could be severe. Large hail and damaging wind gusts will be the main threats. There is a level one risk for parts of North Texas.

On Sunday, there is a chance of storms popping up by late afternoon along a cold front dropping south out of Oklahoma. Again, any storms that develop will have the potential for large hail and damaging winds. The severe risk and storm coverage will be higher in East Texas Sunday evening. There is a level one and level two risk for parts of North Texas and all of East Texas.

The storms will quickly move east of DFW Sunday evening and dry and cooler weather is expected Sunday night and Monday.