A Few Scattered April Showers, Thunderstorms Are Possible This Week

After a dry stretch, a few April showers (and thunderstorms) will be possible this week.

While a widespread soaking rain isn't expected across North Texas, many will be happy to see at least a chance of rain back in the forecast.

Showers and thunderstorms look scattered through the middle of the week, with the best chance of arriving on Thursday.

A capping inversion may limit storm coverage and many locations will likely remain dry, especially west of Interstate 35.

Less than a half-inch of rain is expected for the DFW area, with higher rain totals anticipated across East Texas.

So far this month, Dallas-Fort Worth Airport has only picked up 0.60" of rain, all of which fell on April 2. Our annual total is 8.71", which is over an inch below normal for the year.

Stay up to date with the latest forecast here.