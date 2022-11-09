A December-Like Chill is Coming to North Texas

After several days of above-normal temperatures, a strong cold front will bring a shot of pretty chilly air to North Texas.

The front will arrive late Thursday night with December-like temperatures. Highs will drop from near 80 on Thursday to the mid-50s on Friday. Friday will also be rather windy with a north wind gusting over 30 mph.

Grab a coat or a heavy sweatshirt if you plan on attending any Veterans Day parades or commemorations.

The cold front will also bring a chance of showers, perhaps even a thunderstorm to the area late Thursday night into Friday morning. Most of the rain will be light and will fall during the overnight hours.

The highest rain chances on Friday will be in parts of Central and East Texas.

The colder weather is likely to last deep into next week with highs mainly in the 50s and lows in the 30s and 40s. The outlook out through the following weekend calls for most if not all of the country to have below-normal temperatures.

DFW's normal high temperature this time of year is 69 and its normal low is 48.