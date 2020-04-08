A Cold Front on the Way

DFW set a record high temperature of 97 on Wednesday, smashing the previous record of 93 set in 1991. The heat will be brief as a cold front will move across North Texas overnight, bringing in more comfortable air and a low chance of a shower or two. Thursday high temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s.

While much of the time will be dry Thursday and Friday, rain and thunderstorms are likely on Saturday.

The rain will move into North Texas early in the day and last for several hours. There is the potential that some of the storms could become strong to severe with gusty winds and hail.

The rain will decrease by Easter Sunday morning, with increasing sunshine for the afternoon.