Halloween

A cold front is on the way — What's the Halloween forecast for trick or treaters?

Well below normal temperatures will overspread North Texas starting Sunday

By Adrienne Vonn

Getty Images/Svitlana Romadina

There are more tricks than treats for this year's Halloween forecast.

Luckily, the rain will have exited the region and skies will be partly cloudy by Tuesday. However, temperatures will be ghoulishly chilly with highs only climbing into the 50s.

Wicked winds will continue to whip through North Texas, making it feel even cooler. So if you will be outside enjoying the festivities, make sure to wear warm clothes.

Halloween 2023 Forecast

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

While this year's haunting will be chilly, it's not the coldest Halloween on record. In 1991, the high temperature only climbed to a bone-chilling 43 degrees at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

Stay up to date with the latest forecast here.

HALLOWEEN

Halloween Oct 26

Halloween candy is getting more expensive — these are the 10 states where prices have gone up the most

Halloween Oct 25

Here's how to throw your kids a spooktacular Halloween party on a budget

Halloween Oct 24

Love it or hate it? Feelings run high over candy corn come Halloween

This article tagged under:

Halloweenforecast
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us