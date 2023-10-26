A cold front is on the way — What's the Halloween forecast for trick or treaters?

There are more tricks than treats for this year's Halloween forecast.

Luckily, the rain will have exited the region and skies will be partly cloudy by Tuesday. However, temperatures will be ghoulishly chilly with highs only climbing into the 50s.

Wicked winds will continue to whip through North Texas, making it feel even cooler. So if you will be outside enjoying the festivities, make sure to wear warm clothes.

Halloween 2023 Forecast

While this year's haunting will be chilly, it's not the coldest Halloween on record. In 1991, the high temperature only climbed to a bone-chilling 43 degrees at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

